Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan raises concerns about Imran Khan’s condition – Here’s what he said

Moin’s appeal came shortly after another Pakistan great, Javed Miandad, made an emotional plea for Imran’s release

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File photo of Imran Khan. (Credits: IANS)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan has joined the growing number of cricketers speaking out over the health of former captain and 1992 World Cup-winning leader Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Moin, who was part of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning team under Imran, released a video message on Saturday and urged the government and jail authorities to ensure that the former prime minister receives proper medical care. Imran has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases, which he continues to deny.

“Our captain Imran Khan, as you all know, is currently in Adiala jail, and his condition is quite bad at present. One more time, I will urge the authorities, the government of Pakistan and all those people who run the Adiala jail,” Moin said.

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“My request is that our captain’s right, as a former prime minister, as a citizen of Pakistan, his right to medical care should be honoured. Whatever he needs, it should be seen to,” he added.

Moin also asked other Pakistan cricketers to speak publicly in support of Imran. The former wicketkeeper said those who played with him had learnt a great deal from him and pointed to the former captain’s contribution to Pakistan cricket.

“Besides, I also urge other cricketers to speak up and voice their support for him. Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket is immense and all of us who played in his era learnt a lot from him. He has given Pakistan cricket a lot,” Moin said.

Moin’s appeal came shortly after another Pakistan great, Javed Miandad, made an emotional plea for Imran’s release. Miandad and Imran were key figures in Pakistan’s successful cricketing years in the 1980s and early 1990s and played together in the 1992 World Cup-winning side.

“There’s so much respect in the world for Imran,” Miandad said while speaking about his former teammate. “He has given Pakistan so much. We should think about that. We need to bury the hatchet.”

Concerns over Imran’s health have increased in recent weeks. Pakistan’s Supreme Court had ordered that he be taken to hospital for medical checks, although he was later returned to Adiala Jail.

His sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, also spoke about his condition during an interview with broadcaster Michael Atherton at Lord’s during the ongoing Test between England and Pakistan.