Former President of India and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening aged 84. After his death tributes poured in from all corners for the veteran Congressman. He had been in a deep state of comatose owing to complications following a lifesaving surgery. Not just politicians, but the sports fraternity also mourned death.

End of an era….#PranabMukherjee

RIP 🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 31, 2020

Former President #PranabMukherjee will be remembered as a tall and multidimensional figure of Indian politics.

A statesman, thinker, writer and people’s man.

Deepest Condolences To The Family.#RipPranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/6EhSz3xgZG — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 31, 2020

It was his son Abhijit who made the announcement on Twitter. In a post, he said, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands."

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital more than 20 days ago owing to health complications.