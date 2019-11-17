Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas feels it would be wrong if Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Ballon d’Or this year. Casillas, who now plays for Porto, believes that former teammate Ronaldo should not be in contention to win this year’s award.

“(Virgil) van Dijk was chosen as UEFA’s best player; (Lionel) Messi was chosen by FIFA; if Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we use in football to determine who wins its biggest individual awards are not logical,” Casillas tweeted according to a Marca report.

FIFA’s award is picked by the captains and coaches of all national teams in FIFA-affiliated federations in five continents.

Fans also have a say through an online ballot which accounts for 50 per cent of the final result, the Marca report read.

These two awards are chosen based on performances throughout an entire season, whereas the Ballon d’Or spans a calendar year, with every match, including friendlies, taken into account, which is then chosen by 193 sports journalists.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo travels to Luxembourg on Sunday with the objective of helping reigning champion Portugal qualify for Euro 2020 and the 100-goal mark for his country within his reach.

The former Real Madrid star is also eager to prove he is not a player in decline after his angry reaction to being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri in the past two games.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 35 years in February, responded in typically defiant fashion with a hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-0 win over Lithuania on Thursday.

It brought his tally to 98 goals in 163 games, to close in on Iranian striker Ali Daei’s world record of 109 international goals scored between 1993 and 2006.