Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of Indian cricket men’s team’s fielding coach. The stalwart, who is known for his fielding abilities and is considered a renaissance who modernized that aspect of the game, stated that he wanted to scale greater heights as the Indian coach. According to an IANS report, Rhodes said that he would want to add certain elements to India’s fielding department.

Confirming the news, the former cricketer said, “Yes, I have applied for the position of India’s new fielding coach. My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much, we have 2 children born in India.”

He further added that his stay in Mumbai Indians for nine years has helped him stay aware of India’s massive growth as a fielding side. “I have spent 9 seasons as MI fielding coach based in Mumbai. I have seen incredible growth in athleticism and fielding ability in India over the past 5 years and really respect what has been achieved,” Rhodes was quoted as saying.

Opening more about his desire to coach the Indian team, Rhodes said that he respects the Indian players and feels the Indian team, being the busiest, provides the best opportunity. “I am a coach who loves coaching and let’s face it, the Indian cricket team is the busiest in the world, so great opportunity to be busy and doing what you love amongst players and a team that I really respect,” he added.

Other than playing his part as the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians for nine years, Jonty Rhodes also holds the experience of coaching the South African side for some time. Other than that, he has also enjoyed his days in the coaching staff of few associate nations.

With BCCI inviting applications for the new coaching staff, the Indian cricket team is expected to get a fresh coaching department. Former coach Ravi Shastri has reapplied for the position of the head coach. Other than him some big names of cricket have also reportedly applied for the much-talked position in Indian cricket.