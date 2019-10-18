Former South Africa international Gulam Bodi has been sentenced to five-year imprisonment for his part in South Africa’s domestic spot-fixing scandal in 2015. Bodi, who had pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption relating to sporting activities, is the first South African player to be prosecuted under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004.

In 2016, the 40-year-old was banned for a period of 20 years from all forms of cricket as well as related activities by Cricket South Africa (CSA) after he admitted to charges of conspiring to corrupt matches during the 2106 Ram Slam Twenty20 tournament.

The Anit-Corruption Unit had been investigating the events leading up to the 2015-16 Ram Slam Twenty20 tournament since November 2015. During this period, six players were banned for being involved in corruption. The worst hit of them all was Bodi. Others who were banned were Thami Tsolekile (12 years), Pumelela Matshikwe (10), Ethy Mbhalati (10), Jean Symes (7) and Alviro Petersen (2).

Petersen, who had initially claimed of being the whistle-blower, was in fact a part of the meetings that took place between fixers and players. Instead, the report claimed, Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Craig Alexander were responsible for alerting CSA about the episode. These two, who had been approached by Bodi during the Africa T20 Cup, had immediately reported about the same to the CSA.

Bodi, who hails from Hathuran in Gujarat in India, has played two One-Day Internationals (ODI) and a Twenty20 International (T20I) in 2007 for South Africa, and was also considered the chief reason for South African-born star cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s emigration to England, with Bodi getting picked over the latter due to the quota rules.