Former Sri Lanka Spinner Sachithra Senanayake Arrested Under Match-Fixing Charges

Former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake, who had once been a key figure in Sri Lanka’s cricketing world, has now found himself in big trouble.

Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake, who had once been a key figure in Sri Lanka’s cricketing world, has now found himself in big trouble. Senanayake was facing trial under match-fixing charges for quite some time and has now surrendered to the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry.

The cricketing fraternity was left stunned when news broke that Senanayake had been arrested. The 38-year-old was arrested on 6 September, Wednesday. As per PTI, Senanayake was held under the accusation of trying to fix the matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 and was also claimed to have made a few approaches to two players to convince them to fix games. The court also banned the spinner three weeks ago to travel overseas.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court had issued the travel for the former Sri Lankan player for three months initially. As per the proceedings on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry had given instructions for criminal charges to be put against Sachithra Senanayake. The corruption law was passed in the Sri Lankan Parliament in 2019.

The Court was told today that the Attorney General’s Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Senanayake was born on February 9, 1985 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. He made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2011 and played for the team until 2020. He was a key member of Sri Lanka’s 2014 ICC World Twenty20 winning team. However, Senanayake’s career was marred by controversy.

He was reported for suspect bowling action twice and was banned from bowling for a period of time. He was also involved in a mankading incident in 2014. The 38-year-old played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016.

