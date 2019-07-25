For the next two months, former India skipper MS Dhoni will not be seen donning those big gloves behind the wickets but instead can be seen patrolling on the sidelines of the beautiful Kashmir valley. Dhoni will begin his stint with Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment from July 31 to August 15. During the two weeks, tenure Dhoni will be taking the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty in Kashmir.

The 38-year-old Dhoni already holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). After the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming West Indies series to serve his regiment. He will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31. “The former India captain will stay with the army till August 15”, the army said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019,” the statement said.

The statement further added that Dhoni will be serving in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. “The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He’ll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops.”

“As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the statement said.

Earlier, news agency IANS reported that Dhoni has already joined the battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. However, India TV has confirmed that the 38-year-old World Cup-winning captain is yet to join the regiment.