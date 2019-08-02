Former Team India physio Patrick Farhart has joined Delhi Capitals as the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s head physio. Farhart’s last assignment with the Indian team was till the 2019 World Cup and he now joins DC for a period of three years.

“I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again,” Farhart said, on his appointment. “Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side’s third-place finish in the 2019 season. It is certainly a team that is on its way up, and I am excited to be working with the players and support staff members in the upcoming seasons of the tournament.”

“It’s an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. “There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business. Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands tremendous amount of respect among cricketers. I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick’s presence.”