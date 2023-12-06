Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Keen To Become Next Ireland President

Home

Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to be the next President of the Republic of Ireland.

Conor McGregor (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former two-division champion of the UFC, Conor McGregor is looking forward to becoming the next president of the Republic of Ireland. The fighter is undoubtedly the biggest MMA star the world has seen and has been one of the major forces that helped make the sport global. Despite, being one of the most controversial stars, the former champ is widely loved by the people of Ireland and outside of it.

As per recent reports, the Former Lightweight champion is being investigated by the Irish police over his social media posts around the Dublin riots in late November. McGregor has also been openly criticising the people in power in Ireland and has now expressed interest in becoming the future president.

“Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt,” Conor tweeted from his official X account.

“I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you,” he further added.

Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active,… pic.twitter.com/HiLn3jAQ2e — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2023

Mcgregor even did a poll on his X account where more than 88 per cent of people voted for him over the opposition and even Elon Musk backed the Irish fighter and said Conro will single-handedly beat all of the opposition and it is not even a fair matchup.

Currently, Conor is also working towards making his return to the UFC octagon. There is no official announcement on the fight but it is most likely to be against Michael Chandler in the UFC 300 PPV.

