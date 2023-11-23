Home

Former World Champion S Sreesanth Denies Cheating Case Charges, Promises To Take Legal Help

S Sreesanth, who won 2011 World Cup with India is rumoured to be involved in a cheating case in Kerala.

S Sreesanth has retired from international cricket.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer S Sreesanth on Thursday denied any reports of him being involved in a cheating case in Kerala. A part of 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, Sreesanth along with two other individuals named Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini were reported facing a police case lodged by a man in the northern Kerala district.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sreesanth said he has no involvement in this and will be taking legal help. “I have no involvement with them whatsoever. It is truly disheartening to witness individuals attempting to amplify this situation into something significant. I assure you that legal action will be taken against these person ..thnks for the support,” he posted.

I want to emphasize that I have absolutely no involvement in any case whatsoever. I have not engaged in any financial transactions or any other activities at all. I truly appreciate the support and love from each and every one of you. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) November 23, 2023

The complainant alleged that Kumar and Kini received Rs 18.70 lakh on several dates since April 2019 under the pretext of setting up a sports academy in Kollur, where Sreesanth is reportedly a partner. It is also reported that the trio is being charged under IPC Section 420.

