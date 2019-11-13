Former World No.5 and 2016 WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova announced retirement from professional tennis at an event in her home town of Bratislava on Tuesday.

During her career Cibulkova reached 21 singles finals, winning eight titles on hard, grass and indoor surfaces. She achieved her career-high WTA ranking of World No.4 on March 20, 2017 – the highest ranking yet attained by a woman representing the Slovak Republic.

In 2014, Cibulkova became the first Slovak woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final, finishing runner-up to China’s Li Na at the Australian Open. A semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2009, she was a three-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and reached the last eight at the US Open in 2010.

Her peak tournament triumph came at the WTA Finals in Singapore in 2016, when she defeated then-World No.1 Angelique Kerber to lift the coveted Billie Jean King Trophy. Victory at the season finale marked the fourth title of a standout year that also saw Cibulkova triumphant at Katowice, Eastbourne and Linz and reach finals at Acapulco, Madrid and Wuhan. Her earlier titles were captured at Moscow in 2011, Carlsbad in 2012, Stanford in 2013 and Acapulco in 2014.

A two-time Olympian, at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, Cibulkova represented the Slovak Republic in Fed Cup in 12 different years, building a 22-11 singles record over 22 ties contested.

Having played her last match against Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros earlier this year, she retires with a 450-299 win-loss record and career prize money of $13,725,520.

“Tennis fans have been privileged to watch Domi’s extraordinary finesse, speed and feel of the court for the past 15 years,” said Micky Lawler, WTA President. “What stands out even more than her first-class athleticism, though, is the way she approaches tennis and life with such heart-and-soul positive energy. With a smile that lights up the world around her, Domi begins her next chapter with the WTA’s gratitude, support and love.”

Today’s announcement coincides with publication of Cibulkova’s memoir Tenis je môj život (Tennis Is My Life). She is actively involved in the Love4Tennis Dominika Cibulkova Academy in Bratislava and her charity, So The Stars Never Fade, provides financial and social support for Slovakian athletes struggling with the demands of life beyond sporting achievements.