London, March 8: Italy's Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025, racing Chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday. This follows two successful Grands Prix in Imola during the pandemic and the inclusion of the race in the 2022 championship.

Imola first hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 but subsequently became the San Marino Grand Prix venue from 1981-2006. The circuit returned as a Formula 1 venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said, "I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025. The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen and the work of the Emilia-Romagna Region, in particular the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Imola. We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans.”