Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will make his return at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after successfully recovering from coronavirus. Hamilton missed the penultimate race in Bahrain after testing positive for the deadly virus last week.

After completing a mandatory period of self-isolation, the Briton has been given the green signal to race again. In his absence, George Russell took part in Bahrain and in a heart-breaking turn of events, missed out on a maiden F1 win following a botched pitstop.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,' Mercedes said in a statement on Thursday. "Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival.

“Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend,” it added.

Hamilton has won 11 race this year and since he missed the penultimate race, Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 wins in a single season remains intact. Sergio Perez won a chaotic race in Bahrain.

Russell will return to Williams Racing for the final event of the 2020 season.

The 22-year-old driver has dismissed speculations he may end up leaving Williams for the next season.

“Ultimately, I have a contract and I’m a Williams driver for 2021, but my management is Mercedes. I signed a deal with Mercedes back in 2016 and they are my managers. They invested in me, they put faith in me and that means a huge amount. I am committed to Mercedes so I’m happy and confident with my position under their guidance,” Russell had said.