Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix and jumped at the top of the points tally for the first time this Formula 1 season on Sunday. It was his eighth victory in Hungary and he thus equalled F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record of most wins at a single circuit.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen recovered from a pre-race crash in wet conditions to finish second.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas tried hard to pass Verstappen for second but finished third.

Six-time world champion Hamilton was in prime form, dominating all afternoon in wet conditions as he even took a late pit stop for fresh tyres and make a successful stab at ensuring a bonus point via fastest lap.

It was the Briton’s 86th career win. “Round One was multiple different punches that I wasn’t ready for. But I have refocused and we’ve just been on point here right through the weekend,” Hamilton said.

Verstappen thanked Red Bull mechanics for repairing the car within stipulated time. “It wasn’t how I wanted it, of course, but the mechanics did an amazing job to fix the car so to pay them back with second place is great,” he said.

Bottas appeared disappointed despite a podium finish. “It was a pretty bad race, to be honest. I lost it at the start. I reacted to a light on my dash that went off – instead of the start lights so I had to do the start again,” he said.

Racing Point’s Lance Stroll finished fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albion.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari finished sixth while his teammate Charles Leclerc failed to score a point and ended at the 11th spot.