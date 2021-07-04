New Delhi: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continues his dominating run on the racing track as he won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was Verstappen’s third straight Grand Prix victory to extend the lead over title ace driver Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races. Also Read - Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

Verstappen, who started from the pole position, didn’t provide much chance to his oppositions at Spielberg. The Formula One championship leader has now won five races this season to stamp his authority over others. While Mercedes’s Hamilton has won only three and his search for the 99th win continues. Also Read - Lewis Hamilton Suggests Boxing Ring to Settle Mercedes-Red Bull Row

MAX VERSTAPPEN WIIINS! Win number FIVE of 2021, this time in front of the Orange Army! Bottas comes home in second, with Norris completing the podium#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/735D4rMW88 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2021



At the moment, Verstappen is at the top of the 2021 driver standings with 182 points, followed by Hamilton 150, while third on the list is Max’s teammate Perez. Also Read - Singapore F1 Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Meanwhile, in the Australia GP, Valtteri Bottas finished second, after Hamilton dropped down to fourth late on after going too wide on a turn and rolling over a kerb, which damaged one of his tires. While McClaren’s Lando Norris finished third on the podium.

Today’s podium heroes 🦸‍♂️ The first time Max, Valtteri and Lando have shared the rostrum! 🏆#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OTMZJGLVqB — Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2021



“It was a good race – it was exciting but I’m disappointed because we should’ve been P2, I thought Lap 1 was just racing!” Norris said after finishing third.

While Bottas was delighted to return to the podium, as he said, “It’s nice to be on the podium again in second place. McLaren were really quick today, they were putting on the pressure.”

Verstappen also enjoyed the drive and expressed his gratitude towards the fans in orange. “Today was incredible to be honest, the car was on rails! It was really enjoyable to drive. You go into the weekend as the favourite, but it’s never easy to do. It was insane to see all the fans and so much orange!” he said.