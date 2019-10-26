Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton revealed why he turned down a role in the new ‘Top Gun’ film. Owing to his busy schedule, he could not find dates for the shoot and hence he was left with no option but turn down the role. Hamilton is no stranger to the camera or big screens, he played a cameo in Cars and Zoolander 2.

The F1 star also revealed that he had to turn down the opportunity to feature in the sequel to the 1986 film due to the demanding F1 timetable.

Hamilton expressed interest to feature in Hollywood films in the future and revealed that he has already hired an agent.

In an interview with ESPN, Hamilton said: ‘I was trying to get in Top Gun because I’m a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn’t have time to do any filming. But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn’t do it.

‘I do want to do it (acting). I auditioned for a movie a while ago and it took one day to learn the role.

‘I had a fashion show in Paris and I probably had maybe four or five shows to go to, so in between I quickly changed and saw this (acting) coach, and I saw her for 20 minutes and we quickly went through one part and then I went to a show and came back and went through another part,” he said.