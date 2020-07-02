It’s taken some to get here, but after an abrupt delay to due to COVID-19, viewers, and fans can finally stand to witness some Formula 1 racing action on Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the home of F1 racing, as the season begins on July 3rd at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, the first of eight races in 10 weeks scattered across Europe. No doubt, the F1 circuits will paint a different picture with no fans in the grand stands coupled with strict social distancing protocols in place, but that has not changed anything in the minds of the drivers and teams who have already begun preparations and raring to go with race day in sight. Also Read - Formula 1 Cancels Races in Azerbaijan, Japan And Singapore Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Home advantage for Red Bull early on?

Ever since he started making inroads in mid-2018, Max Verstappen has continued to build on his talent and now, he looks to make the transition from an occasional winner to a threat. An Austrian double header will be good news for the Dutchman, who's won at the Red Bull Ring for the last two years and took his first pole position in Hungary last year. Can the 22-year-old, in a bid to become F1's youngest world champion this season, be the driver to have benefited from F1's delayed start?

Hamilton on the brink of history

Despite the delay, Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of rewriting the history books this season. The Mercedes star needs just 8 more wins to surpass Michael Schumacher’s 91 F1 victories which he could equal with the legend on titles if he wins this year’s championship. What increases chances of Hamilton creating history is that he has averaged over 10 wins a season since 2014 and claimed all but one of the championships in the same period. However, Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, two men hungry for glory, pose a possible threat to break Mercedes’ continuing F1 monopoly.

Vettel aims to end on a high

In the Ferrari corner, Sebastien Vettel gears up to race his final season in red after a sudden announcement to part ways with the team in May. The German will have to navigate through this season and more importantly, will want to prove himself before signing off. Reportedly, Vettel is likely to take a step away from F1 and return ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Focus on Norris and Sainz to continue McLaren momentum

McLaren’s best performance in the last 7 seasons came last year as they ended fourth in the constructors’ championship with 145 points. With a fruitful 2019, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz will have to sustain this momentum. More importantly, Sainz, who will take over Vettel’s spot at Ferrari, will want to depart with pleasant memories and a reason to feel more comfortable with the Italian outfit.

Age holds no bar for Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen will turn 41 in October, but as the adage in sport holds true, ‘Age is just a number,’ so does the same hold for 2007 world champion, who has promised to put on a show when the season resumes. With a happy Raikkonen behind the wheel, it will be left up to Team Principal Fred Vasseur to see how the Finn and his experience delivers as he prepares for his third full season in charge of the Hinwil-based team.

After a nearly four-month delay, exciting days lay ahead for F1 fans and viewers. What makes it sweeter is the fact that the governing body is hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races. So, fire the engines, the race is just around the corner!

Formula 1 updated 2020 calendar:

Round Venue Dates 1 Austria July 3-5 2 Austria July 10-12 3 Hungary July 17-19 4 Great Britain July 31-August 2 5 Great Britain August 7-9 6 Spain August 14-16 7 Belgium August 28-30 8 Italy September 4-6

