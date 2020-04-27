Formula One CEO Chase Carey is optimistic of getting the 2020 season underway by July in Austria even as French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday. Also Read - Motorsport Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies Aged 90 After Long Illness

With France banning major events till mid-July, the organisers of French GP had to cancel the race originally slated for June 28.

Carey says the season opening race will be held in the first week of July.

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend,” Carey said in a statement on Monday.

He added, September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races.”

A finalised calendar will be announced in due time.

Carey said he’s expecting the first few races to be held behind the closed doors but hopes normality will resume as the year progresses. We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country,” he said.

He continued, “The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues.”

Meanwhile, British Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said in a statement on Monday.

“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” Pringle said.