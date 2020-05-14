Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo will drive for McLaren in Formula One next season after signing a ‘multi-year’ deal that will see him replace Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz, the British giants announced on Thursday. Ricciardo will drive along with Britain’s Lando Norris at McLaren in 2021 after he leaves Renault at the end of this season. Also Read - Revenge Served Cold: Employee Takes Sacking Frustation to Next Level, Rams Volvo Truck Into Boss's Ferrari When Fired From Job

"McLaren Racing announced today that it has signed Daniel Ricciardo to a multi-year agreement to race for the team in the Formula One World Championship from 2021," said McLaren in a statement on Thursday.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1, commented on the move: "Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field. With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow."

Ricciardo has won seven races and recorded 29 podium finishes since his F1 debut with the HRT team at the British Grand Prix in 2011.

The 30-year-old Ricciardo drove for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013 before making the jump to the flagship Red Bull team in 2014. He finished third in the drivers’ standings in 2014 and 2016.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, 10 races of the F1 2020 campaign have either been cancelled or postponed. F1 hopes to open its season in Austria with back-to-back races on July 5 and 12.