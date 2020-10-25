Lewis Hamilton scripted history on Sunday by edging past Formula One icon Michael Schumacher by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd career victory. The British star driver won the race nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. This was his eighth win of the season and the Brit has been in top form. Also Read - Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Equals Michael Schumacher's Record of 91 Formula 1 Wins

This is a big win for him considering he is now on the top of the racing world. This was also the 35-year old’s record-extending 97th career pole position. He started ahead of Bottas and Verstappen. It was a track that was being used for the first time in F1. Also Read - F1 Spanish GP 2020: Lewis Hamilton Extends Championship Lead With Dominant Win, Max Verstappen Beats Valtteri Bottas to Claim Second Spot

The Brit will certainly go down in history as one of the best to have taken to the sport.