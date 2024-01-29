Home

‘Fortunate To Have Second Life’: Rishabh Pant On Near Death Accident | Watch VIDEO

Pant had three reconstructive surgeries to the ligaments on his right knee. He has consistently kept his followers updated about his fitness by posting videos on social media.

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant opened up on his car accident that he met with, in December 2022 while going back to his home from New Delhi. The 26-year-old batter has not played a single game after his injury and is still on the road to recovery.

Reports are claiming that he will play in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where he will lead Delhi Capitals.

Recently, the star wicketkeeper batter was spotted with the Indian cricket team at M. Chinnaswamy stadium where they faced Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I.

The video of Rishabh Pant explaining his accident and feelings has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Rishabh Pant’s special interview on Star Sports….!!!! – From the highs to accident to getting ready for a great return in IPL 2024. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/PcX8DBOmwX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2024

Post injury, Pant had three reconstructive surgeries to the ligaments on his right knee. He has consistently kept his followers updated about his fitness by posting videos on social media. Although the southpaw is being rumoured to make his return to cricket in IPL 2024, practically it is not possible.

For the fact, Pant had not played a club-level cricket game post his injury. To make matters precise, Pant hadn’t been in any team’s outdoor training sessions so far for more than a year. He was also a part of Delhi Capitals’ camp held in Kolkata last year, but stayed trained indoors all the time.

For Pant to return to competition cricket, he needs to prove his fitness at the domestic level before Pant can be considered for IPL or the national team. He recently attended the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai in December last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.