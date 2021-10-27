Mumbai: Four players of Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad have tested positive for COVID-9 and their replacements have been picked. Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan, a well-placed source told PTI on condition of anonymity.Also Read - Shams Mulani Named COVID-19 Replacement for Axar Patel; Anirudha Joshi Replaces Injured Shreyas Iyer in Delhi Capitals

It is also learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four COVID-19 infected players and their names will be announced soon.

We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members, the source said.

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will play their league matches of the domestic T20 tournament in Guwahati beginning November 4. They start their campaign against Karnataka.