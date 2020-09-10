Sebastian Vettel will be joining renamed Aston Martin team, currently known as Racing Point, for the next season after Ferrari didn’t offer a contract to the four-time F1 world champion. Also Read - F1 Spanish GP 2020: Lewis Hamilton Extends Championship Lead With Dominant Win, Max Verstappen Beats Valtteri Bottas to Claim Second Spot

He will replace Sergio Perez.

Vettel won four straight world titles with Red Bull Racing from 2010 to 2013.

However, since then his reputation has faded with a spate of average results after he joined Ferrari in 2015.

Consequently, he wasn’t offered any extension with the Italian outfit confirming earlier this year they are severing ties with the German driver whose 53 victories are the third best in F1 history after countryman Michael Schumacher and Briton Lewis Hamilton.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021,” Vettel said.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter. The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together,” he added.

The 33-year-old Vettel said he’s still motivated and considers it as a “huge privilege” to be able to race for Aston Martin.

Team Principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer said, “Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.”

“On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level,” he added.

Vettel is currently 13th in the F1 2020 drivers championship with 16 points.