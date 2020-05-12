Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will reportedly leave Ferrari by the end of the year after contracts talk between them broke down. Also Read - Remote Possibility That F1 Championship May Not Happen This Year, Says CEO Chase Carey

An official announcement in this regard could be made on Tuesday. Also Read - 'A Big Void' But Lewis Hamilton Urges Everyone to 'Come Out Better' From Lockdown

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 from Red Bull where he won all his world titles and his contract is to expire at the end of 2020. He was reportedly offered an year’s extension with reduced pay cut which the German rejected. Also Read - Formula One is in a Very Fragile State at The Moment: McLaren CEO

The 32-year-old failed to replicate his success with Red Bull at Ferrari although he twice finished runner-up in 2017 ans 2018.

His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc becoming the designated No. 1 last season and was given contract till 2024.

More to follow..