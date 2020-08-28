Months ahead of the Australian tour, the local media has once again looked to take a cheeky dig at India skipper Virat Kohli but it has not landed well. Kohli – who is currently in UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL – took to his social media and made the announcement that he is going to be a father soon – in January 2021. Also Read - IPL 2020: One Chennai Super Kings Player, 12 Support Staff Members Test Coronavirus Positive

Fox Sports – who have in the past looked to take potshots at Kohli – made a post questioning his availability for the tour Down Under later this year.

The act has not gone down with Kohli fans, who have slammed the media outlet.

Is Kohli FINALLY replacing warner in the test team? — The Ben (@ThreeeBens) August 27, 2020

Can we not just be happy for him and his family? Or does everything have to include $$$ — Arya (@Arya49045) August 27, 2020

Most of the Aussies thinking about it.https://t.co/WIvUh8gMvE — Sai krishna V (@Sai6732) August 27, 2020

Australian media is disgusting 😂😂🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤣 — Shubham Speaks ✍️ (@SShubhashis) August 27, 2020

Very poor this @FoxCricket Is this journalism? Absolute garbage. — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) August 27, 2020

🙄 this is really poor Fox. Just be happy for him and his wife. No one should be thinking about the financials and how it may effect Cricket Australia 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) August 27, 2020

“Australian cricket will be ‘holding their breath’ as the availability of Kohli for the tour already coming under question. The tour itself starts in what is set to the third trimester,” the report read.

Reportedly, India will play the limited-overs series first and then will face the hosts in a four-match Test series, starting November after the IPL – which ends on the 10th. The new schedule is slated to be out soon.