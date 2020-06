FPC vs ECC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Pakistani Club vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's FPC vs ECC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Finnish Pakistani Club and Empire CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



FPC vs ECC My Dream11 Team

Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (captain), Abdul Gaffar (vice-captain), Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Waseem Qureshi, Subah Sadaqat, Raaz Mohammad, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

FPC vs ECC Squads

Finnish Pakistani Club: Kashif Shaukat, Jaree Junbah, Subah Sadaqat, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah Khan, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Qureshi, Waseem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Aqib Qureshi, Nadeem Qureshi, Muhammad Aqeel (C), Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz

Empire CC: Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Abdul Ghaffar, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Chandra Shekhar, Hyde Hytti, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, S Gowri Srinivasan, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Kumar, Bineet Panda, Jo Hadley, Amjad Sher, Yasir Ali

