FPC vs SKK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FPC vs SKK at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Table-toppers SKK face bottom-dwellers FPC in a Finnish Premier League match today. With eight wins from 10 matches. SKK have collected 17 points while FPC who have managed wins in two out of their 10 matches including six defeats and two no results, have six points to be placed seventh among the eight participants. Also Read - FPV vs AAD Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, Emirates D10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond, T10 Match at ICC Academy, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday July 29

Finland has kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title. Also Read - DPS vs TAD Today's Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, Emirates D10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi, T10 Match at ICC Academy, Dubai at 5:30 PM IST Wednesday July 29

Toss: The toss between FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will take place at 8:00 PM (IST). Also Read - TNM vs FKB Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Taranaki Mountainairs vs Franklin Bulls Match at The Trusts Arena 1:00 PM IST July 29 Wednesday

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



FPC vs SKK My Dream11 Team

Atif Rasheed (captain), Bilal Khan (vice-captain), Peter Gallagher, Jordan O’Brien, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Jaree Junbah, Shahid Sarfraz, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Nadeem Qureshi

FPC vs SKK Squads

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Atif Rasheed, Jordan O’Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

Finnish Pakistani Club: Muhammed Aqeel, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Adil Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Jaree Junbah, Aqib Qureshi, Shahid Sarfraz, Rehman Abdul, Abdul Rehman, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad, Nesarulahq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Kashif Qureshi, Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah-Khan, Naufal Khalid, Bilal Khan, Subah Sadaqat

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FPC Dream11 Team/ SKK Dream11 Team/ GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 Team/ SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.