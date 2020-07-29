FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Hints

FPV vs AAD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond at 7:30 PM IST July 29: In the second match of the day, 14th overall, Fujairah Pacific Ventures take on Ajman Alubond. Fujairah have played four matches – won two and lost two. Ajman have won one and lost two out of three matches so far.

Another T10 tournament gets underway. This time the venue is Dubai and a total of six teams will square off during the tournament. It's been scheduled between July 24 and August 7. All 34 matches will be played in Dubai.

"The 10-over format is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. We also expect this format to assist in developing each player's skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent," Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

“We are very pleased with ITW Consulting’s commitment to our shared vision for this tournament. We are particularly delighted that the inaugural D10 tournament will be live-streamed on Etisalat (UAE), Cricket Gateway, and other well-known platforms in India, Pakistan, as well as the rest of the Middle East, and across the UK and the USA,” he added.

Toss: The toss between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FPV vs AAD My Dream11 Team

Asif Khan (captain), Hassan Khalid (vice-captain), Basil Hameed, Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Waseem Muhammad, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Ameer Hamza

FPV vs AAD SQUADS

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Rishab Mukherjee, Jash Giyani, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan, Sheraz Piya, Maroof Merchant

Ajman Alubond: Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Hamad Arshad, Abdul Shakoor, Nasir Aziz, Sandy Sandeep, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad

