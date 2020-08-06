Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DPS vs FPV at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: In an exciting Eliminator clash of Emirates D10 League 2020 match on magnificent Thursday, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium – August 6 in India. Both teams come into this game on the back of stellar performances in the league stage. While Dubai Pulse Secure beat Ajman Alubond and Team Abu Dhabi in consecutive games, Fujairah got the better of heavyweights ECB Blues and will have received a much-needed boost ahead of this encounter. Fujairah are the odds-on favourites to win this game, although Dubai aren't ones to be taken lightly at any cost. With both sides eyeing a win in this do-or-die game, another entertaining match-up awaits in Dubai.

TOSS – The toss between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 11 PM (IST) – August 6.

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A. Khan (C)

Batsmen: R. Gull, W. Muhammad (C), B. Hameed

All-Rounders: A. Khan, A. A. Shan-sharafu, F. Nawaz (vc), F. Amin

Bowlers: H Khalid, M. Merchant, U. Hafeez

FPV vs DPS Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: A Sharafu, H Tariq, I Shah, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, S Piya, H Khalid, M Merchant, A Khan, B Hameed and S Sharma.

Dubai Pulse Secure: A Khan, F Sheikh, S Ali, F Nawaz, F Amin, F Nawad, U Munir, I Sait, M Rashid, U Hafeez and R Gull.

FPS vs DPS Squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

