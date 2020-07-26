Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adnaan Khan

Batters – Faisal Amin (vc), Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed

All-Rounders – Fahad Tariq, Fahad Nawaz (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu

Bowlers – Imran Haider, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

SQUADS

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma, Maroof Merchant, Rishab Mukherjee, Jash Giyani, Iqrar Shah, Iqrar Khan.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir.

