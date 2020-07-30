Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's FPV vs TAD at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the upcoming fixture of Emirates D10 tournament on Thursday evening, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the third match of the day at the ICC Cricket Academy ground in Dubai. The Emirates D10 Tournament FPV vs TAD match will begin at 9.30 PM IST. Fujairah Pacific are coming with a winning momentum as they defeated Ajman Ajman Alubond in their last match of the tournament. They registered fine victory by a good margin of nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi will look to get back on the winning track by defeating the strong Fujairah squad. When both these teams faced each other earlier in the tournament, it was Fujairah Pacific Ventures who won the match against Team Abu Dhabi by 34 runs.

TOSS: The toss between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

Batsmen: L. Hazrat, A. Abid, R. Shahzad (VC)

All Rounders: G. Cremer, A. Khan, A Shan Sharafu, W. Muhammad (C)

Bowlers: S. Sharma, D. Khan Orakzai, J. Bhukari

FPV vs TAD Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, H Khalid and S Piya.

Team Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

FPV vs TAD Squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

