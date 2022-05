FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Fantasy Hints Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain – France Women vs Jersey Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dreux Cricket Ground at 2.30 PM IST May 7 Saturday

Here is the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction, FR-W vs JER-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FR-W vs JER-W Playing 11sWomen’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – France Women vs Jersey Women, Fantasy Playing Tips –Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022.

TOSS – The Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 toss between France Women vs Jersey Women will take place at 02:00 PM (IST).

Time – 02:30 PM

Venue: Dreux Cricket Ground

FR-W vs JER-W My Dream11 Team

Maelle Cargouet, Grace Wetherall, Georgia Mallet Tara ,Britton, Poppy Mc Geown, Lily Greig, Lara Armas, Olive Smith, Chloe Greechan, Cindy Breteche, Lydie Templeman

Captain: Lara Armas Vice Captain: Georgia Mallet

FR-W vs JER-W Probable XI

France Women: Lydie Templeman, Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas, Louise Lestavel, Marie Violleau, Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine, Tara Britton, Poppy Mc Geown

Jersey Women: Tea Brocklesby, Flo Copley, Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Charlie Miles, Chloe Greechan