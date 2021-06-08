FRA vs BLG Dream11 Tips And Prediction International Friendly

France vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction International Friendly 2021 Matchday 2 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match FRA vs BLG at Stade de France: In another exciting International Friendly encounter on Tuesday night, world champion France will take on minnows Bulgaria will be locking horns at the Stade de France. The International Friendly FRA vs BLG match will kick off at 12:40 AM IST – June 9. In their final game before the European Championships kick-off, this will be the last chance for Didier Deschamps to refine his side ahead of the Euro 2020 opener against Germany at Allianz Arena on July 15. The World Champions come into the game on the back of an emphatic 3-0 victory over Wales with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Antonie Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele. France are in the tournament's group of death with Germany, Portugal, and Hungary. On the other hand, Bulgaria failed to qualify for the Euros and this will the last match of the season for them. Last week, they played a game against Russia to whom they lost 1-0.

Kick-Off Time: The International Friendly match between France and Bulgaria will start at 12:40 AM IST – June 9 in India.

Venue: Stade de France.

FRA vs BLG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- H. Lloris

Defenders – R. Varane, V. Antov, P. Kimpembe, A. Hristov

Midfielders – B. Karagaren, P. Pogba, A. Vutov

Strikers – K. Benzema (VC), D. Illev, K. Mbappe (C)

FRA vs BLG – Recent Form

France: W W W D W

Bulgaria: L D D L L

FRA vs BLG Predicted Playing XIs

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Ngole Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbbape, Antonie Griezmann, Karim Benzema.

Bulgaria: Daniel Naumov, Petko Hristov, Andrea Hristov, Valentin Antov, Ivan Turitsov, Ivaylo Chochev, Antonio Vutov, Birsent Karageren, Momchil Tsvetanov, Dimitar Iliev, Andrey Galabinov.

FRA vs BLG SQUADS

France (FRA): A. Griezmann, O. Dembélé, H. Lloris, A. Rabiot, K. Mbappé, B. Pavard, P. Kimpembe, R. Varane, L. Hernández, T. Lemar, P. Pogba, K. Coman, O. Giroud, C. Tolisso, C. Lenglet, K. Zouma, L. Digne, L. Dubois, N. Kanté, T. Ndombèlé, A. Martial, W. Ben Yedder, M. Sissoko.

Bulgaria (BLG): K. Despodov, I. Chochev, G. Kostadinov, P. Iliev, D. Dimov, V. Bozhikov, V. Antov, M. Tsvetanov, A. Galabinov, G. Yomov, P. Vitanov, S. Delev, Cicinho, P. Zanev, K. Malinov, D. Naumov, S. Popov, P. Hristov, A. Hristov, D. Iliev, A. Iliev, B. Karagaren, A. Vutov, I. Iliev, M. Raynov.

