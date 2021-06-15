FRA vs GER Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team France vs Germany Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match FRA vs GER. In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, France will lock horns against Germany on June 16. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as Germany and France will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. France will enter the match as the favourites as they are going through a golden period while Germany have also included some veteran in their squad for the mega tournament. Germany and France Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FRA vs GER, Dream 11 Team Player List, Germany Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Germany and Villarreal, Euro 2020, Online Football Tips Germany and Villarreal, Euro 2020. Also Read - TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Euro 2020: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Turkey vs Italy on June 12, Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for FRA vs GER

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – June 16, Wednesday in India.

FRA vs GER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Matts Hummels, Matthias Ginter

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann (C), Thomas Muller (VC)

Germany and France Probable Line-up

France: Hugo Lloris (GK); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry

Check Dream11 Prediction / GER Dream11 Team / FRA Dream11 Team/ France Dream 11 Team / Germany Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.