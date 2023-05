Home

FRA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECI Italy T10 Fantasy Hints Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain – France vs Italy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Milan Cricket Ground, Milan 3 PM IST May 7, Sunday

Here is the FanCode ECI Italy T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FRA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, FRA vs ITA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FRA vs ITA Playing 11s FanCode ECI Italy T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction France vs Italy, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECI Italy T10.

FRA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The FanCode ECI Italy T10 match toss between France and Italy will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – 3 PM IST, May 7, Sunday.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

FRA vs ITA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Zain Naqvi

Batsmen – Mokhtar Ghulami, Simranjit Singh, Zain Ali

All-rounders – Noman Amjad, Baljit-Singh(vc), Jagmeet-Singh (c), Zain Ahmad

Bowlers – Asim Ali, Ahmadzai Dawood, Rahmatullah Mangal

FRA vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami, Noman Amjad(C), Usman Riaz Khan, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel

Italy: Zain Naqvi, Samaru Weerasinghe Nimesh, Zain Ali, Bentota Perera, Baljit- Singh, Simranjit Singh, Asim Ali, Monu Lal, Jagmeet- Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Damith Kosala

