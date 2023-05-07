Home

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECI Italy T10 Fantasy Hints Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – France vs Romania, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Milan Cricket Ground, Milan 1 PM IST May 7, Sunday

Here is the FanCode ECI Italy T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FRA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, FRA vs ROM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FRA vs ROM Playing 11s FanCode ECI Italy T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction France vs Romania, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECI Italy T10.

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECI Italy T10 Fantasy Hints Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – France vs Romania, Playing 11s For Today's Match Milan Cricket Ground, Milan 1 PM IST May 7, Sunday.

TOSS – The FanCode ECI Italy T10 match toss between France and Romania will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – 1 PM IST, May 7, Sunday.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Havit Alodin Jackson, Satwick Nadigotla

Batsmen – Ramesh Satheesan, Mokhtar Ghulami (vc), Sivakumar Periyalwar

All-rounders – Noman Amjad, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh (c), Nick Tanase

Bowlers – Manmeet Koli, Nishant Devre.

FRA vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Vasu Saini, Manmeet Koli, Gaurav Mishra, Aftab Ahmed Kayani

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Lingeswaran Canessane, Noman Amjad(C), Usman Riaz Khan, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal

