TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between FRA and SCO XI will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – September 26, 7PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval.

FRA vs SCO-XI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Angus Guy

Batters: B Davidson, U Shah, S Santhirakumaran

All-Rounders: J Davidson (VC), N Amjad, J Jarvis (C), B McMullen

Bowlers: K Sajjad, A Dawood, R Mangal

FRA vs SCO-XI Probable Playing XI

Scotland XI: Ben Davidson Angus Guy, Alex Hinkley, Jack Jarvis, MM English, B McMullen, Uzzair Shah, Jack Hogarth, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad (C), and Callum Garden

France: Rahmatullah Mangal (C), Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Zain Ahmad, Rohullah Mangal, Abdul-Mahathir, Jubaid Ahamed, JH Alodin, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, and Ahmadzai Dawood