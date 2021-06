Dream11 Team Prediction

FRA vs SUI, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For France vs Switzerland, National Arena at 12:30 AM IST, June 27:

France will lock horns against Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday. Les Blues faced some resistance from Portugal on the final day of the group stage, but showed their quality to secure a draw and grab the top spot in Group F. Switzerland defeated Turkey by 3-1 to make it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, and will hope for an upset over the current World Champions.

France vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

TIME: 12:30PM IST – June 29.

Venue: National Arena.

FRA vs SUI My Dream11 Team

Yann Sommer; Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Paul Pogba, Xherdan Shaqiri; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema, Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann

FRA vs SUI Probable playing XI

France

Hugo Lloris; Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Leo Dubois, Benjamin Pavard; N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Steven Zuber, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

FRA vs SUI Squads

France Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda; Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma; Kingsley Coman, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso; Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram Switzerland Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer; Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber