FRA vs SUI Live Streaming EURO 2020, Round of 16

France will lock horns against Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday. Les Blues faced some resistance from Portugal on the final day of the group stage, but showed their quality to secure a draw and grab the top spot in Group F. Switzerland defeated Turkey by 3-1 to make it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, and will hope for an upset over the current World Champions.

What are the timings of France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match being played?

France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be played at National Arena, Bucharest.

Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Match?

France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable playing XI for the France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

France

Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo