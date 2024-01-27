Home

France To Support To India To Host Olympic Games In Future, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris, the capital of France, is the host for 2024 Olympic Games. The Paris 2024 will start on July 26 and end on August 11.

President Droupadi Murmu with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: France President Emmanuel Macron assured India all the backing to host an Olympic Games in the future. Macron was in India for a two-day tour (January 25 and 26) as the chief guest of the country’s 75th Republic Day celebrations at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. The 46-year-old made the comments at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in his honour.

