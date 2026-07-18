France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: When, where and how to watch 3rd place playoff match? All you need to know

The 3rd place or Bronze medal match between France and England will take place on Sunday, July 19 at the Miami Stadium from 2:30AM (IST) onwards. Here is everything you should know

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Rayan Cherki of France reacts after the semifinal match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

France and England will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff or the Bronze medal match after both sides fell short in the semi-finals earlier this week. While both the teams are completely exhausted with their respective results in the last 4, this match still offers them a chance to end their campaigns on a positive note.

The match will take place on Sunday, July 19 at the Miami Stadium from 2:30 AM onwards, exactly a day before the finale between Spain and Argentina.

How both teams reached here?

France once again showed in this FIFA World Cup 2026 that why they are among the world’s top teams. They began the knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32, controlling the game from start to finish. In the Round of 16, they edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a tightly fought contest where patience proved to be the key.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd Place Playoff: Harry Kane will be BIGGEST threat for Kylian Mbappe’s France

France stepped up another level in the quarter-finals, beating Morocco 2-0 with a disciplined display at both ends of the pitch.

Their attack looked sharp throughout the tournament, while the defense remained solid, conceding only a handful of goals. The team carried good momentum into the last four and looked capable of reaching their 3rd World Cup final. However, they now have to settle for a shot at third place after missing out on the title match, following their one-sided 2-1 loss to Spain.

England, on the other hand, also produced an impressive run to the semi-finals with a number of inspirational performances. Their journey started with a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 32 before they overcame a strong Mexico side 3-2 in an entertaining Round of 16 clash.

The quarter-final against Norway proved to be another close battle but England held their nerve to secure a 2-1 victory and book a place in the last four for the 2nd time in the last 3 editions. Throughout the tournament, England balanced attacking football with defensive discipline and found goals from different players.

Their ability to respond under pressure helped them navigate through difficult knockout matches and raised hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

However, England suffered heartbreak in the 2nd semi-final, losing 2-1 to reigning champions Argentina. Despite taking the lead through Anthony Gordon’s tap-in in the 55th minute, the Three Lions could not contain the ferociousness from La Albiceleste that followed.

Enzo Fernandez’s goal in the 85th minute sparked the comeback with Lautaro Martinez heading home the winner in the 2nd minute of extra-time to send Argentina through to back-to-back World Cup finals.

When, where and how to watch France Vs England, Bronze medal match?

The 3rd place or Bronze medal match between France and England will take place on Sunday, July 19 at the Miami Stadium from 2:30AM (IST) onwards. The match can be live streamed exclusively on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels on Television screens.