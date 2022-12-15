live

LIVE France (1) vs Morocco (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Theo Hernandez Gives Lead to Les Blues

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Theo Hernandez Gives Lead to Les Blues. Morocco's improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa's first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France.

Updated: December 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Favourites Against Atlas Lions.

LIVE France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco, France vs Morocco Live Streaming: Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far. It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

Live Updates

  • 1:00 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: As far as the possession is concerned, Morocco still now had the more of the ball but it’s the French side who got themselves an all-important goal. FRA 0-0 MAR (30th Min)

  • 12:51 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Saiss was struggling from the last match and now he has to go. He gets replaced by Amallah at the back. FRA 0-0 MAR (21st Min)

  • 12:48 AM IST

    LIVE FRA VS MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GIROUD HITS THE POST!!! ALMOST A SECOND GOAL FOR LES BLUES!!! Morocco is vulnerable while facing the counters. Giroud beats the defender expertly and almost got a goal out of his effort. FRA 0-0 MAR (18th Min)

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco with a long-range effort from distance and it forces Lloris to make a desperate save. First positive move from the Africans. FRA 0-0 MAR (11th Min)

  • 12:35 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! Morocco are exposed!!! France Lead!!! It’s Theo Hernandez who gets the all-important opener. FRA 0-0 MAR (4th Min)

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco are playing more of the ball. A bright start from the Africans. FRA 0-0 MAR (2nd Min)

  • 12:30 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: KICK-OFF!!! Morocco get us underway at Al Bayt Stadium!

  • 12:25 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are done with the national anthems as we get ready for the second semi-final clash!!

  • 12:12 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Stay hooked to india.com sports as we bring you the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final match between France and Morocco all the way from Al Khor.

Published Date: December 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST