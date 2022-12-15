live

LIVE France (2) vs Morocco (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Reach FINAL, Beat Atlas Lions 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Les Blues Reach FINAL, Beat Atlas Lions 2-0. Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France.

Published: December 15, 2022 2:29 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, France vs Morocco, France vs Morocco Live, France vs Morocco Score, France vs Morocco News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, France vs Morocco Latest News, France vs Morocco Latest Updates, France vs Morocco Latest Pics, France vs Morocco Football, France vs Morocco Football Match, France vs Morocco Football News, France vs Morocco Football Live, France vs Morocco Football When and Where to Watch, France vs Morocco Football When to Watch, France vs Morocco Venue, France vs Morocco Timings, France vs Morocco Football News, France vs Morocco Football Updates, France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup, France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup, France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Updates, France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Aurelien Tchouameni, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri
LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Favourites Against Atlas Lions.

LIVE France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco, France vs Morocco Live Streaming: Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far. It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 2:26 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!! France reach their second consecutive World Cup Final! Les Blues will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Grand Finale on Sunday. FT: FRA 2-0 MAR (Hernandez, Kolo Muani)

  • 2:19 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 6 minutes has been added on for stoppages!

  • 2:09 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!!! 2-0 up for France and this should be it!! Kolo Muani gets his first goal of this year’s World Cup! FRA 2-0 MAR (80th Min)

  • 2:05 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccans with a wonderful chance and the striker delays forever to take the shot inside the box and the chance goes begging. FRA 1-0 MAR (76th Min)

  • 1:59 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOD PLAY FROM FRANCE and almost a second goal out of it! France are at times are coming up with counters and are making life troublesome for the Moroccans. FRA 1-0 MAR(70th Min)

  • 1:53 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco are playing really well, they are getting the balls forward and are looking for chances to create a potential opening. The pressing has been so far good from the Africans. FRA 1-0 MAR (64th Min)

  • 1:43 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: That’s some tremendous pressure from Morocco!! Konate had to lunge in and clear the danger from harm’s way. Otherwise it was a tap-in opportunity for the Moroccans. FRA 1-0 MAR (53rd Min)

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: That’s some crunch tackle to Kylian Mbappe from Amrabaat! It looks like he was in some pain. But now he has got up on his feet and ready to go. FRA 1-0 MAR (52nd Min)

  • 1:38 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: France are on the move, straight away in the second-half! Morocco need to be cautious. They just cannot concede a second goal. FRA 1-0 MAR (48th Min)

  • 1:34 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half!! France get us underway!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 15, 2022 2:29 AM IST