LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI. Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France.

Published: December 14, 2022 11:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Favourites Against Atlas Lions.

LIVE France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco, France vs Morocco Live Streaming: Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far. It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

Live Updates

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco are now the only team in the tournament, who are unbeaten in 5 matches. After shocking Spain, they defeated Portugal in 90 minutes 1-0 to earn their first ever semi-final berth. They also became the first African nation to achieve this feat.

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: France earned a ticket in the semi-final of the World Cup after a hard fought 2-1 win over England in the Quarters. Tchouameni and Giroud scored for the Les Blues.

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: After Messi and Alvarez powered Argentina to their 6th World Cup Final, the Semi-Final stage now shifts to Al Khor, where defending Champions France take on Morocco for a place in the GRAND FINALE.

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: MOROCCO SQUAD | Bono, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Tagnaouti, Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannous, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech.

    LIVE FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: FRANCE SQUAD | Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Match Between France and Morocco!

Published Date: December 14, 2022 11:23 PM IST