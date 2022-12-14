live

LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI. Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France.

LIVE France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Favourites Against Atlas Lions.

LIVE France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco, France vs Morocco Live Streaming: Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far. It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

