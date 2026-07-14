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France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Les Blues eye back-to-back finale appearances against red-hot La Roja

It's France taking on the reigning European champions Spain in the 1st semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Follow along for the live scores, updates and more

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France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final 2026 live blog. (Image credits: AI generated)

France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: It can’t get any better than this. Two of Europe’s strongest teams, filled with superstars who are capable of dictating games with their skills and magic, collide against one another in the much-anticipated 1st semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Dallas Stadium.

There is no shortage of one-on-one matchups. It’s Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise vs Mikel Merino, Rodri vs Adrien Rabiot and Aymeric Laporte vs William Saliba among others. For anyone wanting to tune in, whether a diehard fan or a neutral, this game has the makings of an absolute classic.

On one side, there is the finalists of the last two editions France and on the other, there is the reigning European Champions Spain, who defeated this very French side 2 years in the semi-finals before winning the 2024 UEFA Euro in Munich.