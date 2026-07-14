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France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Les Blues eye back-to-back finale appearances against red-hot La Roja

It's France taking on the reigning European champions Spain in the 1st semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Follow along for the live scores, updates and more

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: July 14, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
France vs Spain
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final 2026 live blog. (Image credits: AI generated)

France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: It can’t get any better than this. Two of Europe’s strongest teams, filled with superstars who are capable of dictating games with their skills and magic, collide against one another in the much-anticipated 1st semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Dallas Stadium.

There is no shortage of one-on-one matchups. It’s Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise vs Mikel Merino, Rodri vs Adrien Rabiot and Aymeric Laporte vs William Saliba among others. For anyone wanting to tune in, whether a diehard fan or a neutral, this game has the makings of an absolute classic.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina get permission from apex governing body for 'special' weapon

On one side, there is the finalists of the last two editions France and on the other, there is the reigning European Champions Spain, who defeated this very French side 2 years in the semi-finals before winning the 2024 UEFA Euro in Munich.

The two teams have met each other only once in the FIFA World Cup. That single meeting took place during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where France defeated Spain 3-1 in the Round of 16. Franck Ribery, Patrick Vieira, and Zinedine Zidane had scored for France, while David Villa netted Spain’s only goal.

Their 2nd meeting in the competition could not have been any grander than this. It all starts from 12:30AM (IST) onwards, so don’t miss the action and follow along for the live scores, updates and all the build-up right here.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:13 PM IST

    France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: How the French unit reached here?

    France stormed into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with 5 wins and 16 goals scored while conceding only 2. In Group I, they beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 4-1. In the knockout stages, Les Blues blanked Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged past Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 and defeated African champions Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

    While the entire team played outstandingly well, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Oliese were the standout performers. Mbappe currently leads the Golden Boot race with 8 goals while Olise leads the playmaking charts with 5 assists to his name.

  • Jul 14, 2026 9:46 PM IST

    France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Match details

    Fixture: France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final
    Venue: Dallas Stadium
    Time: 12:30AM (IST)
    Live streaming partner: Zee5 and Unite8 Sports

  • Jul 14, 2026 9:31 PM IST

    France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final 1 between last edition’s runners-up France and the reigning European Champions Spain. Follow along for all live updates and scores and stay tuned for all the build-up coming your way from the Dallas Stadium.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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