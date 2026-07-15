FIFA World Cup 2026: Midfield masterclass steers flawless Spain into the final with dominant 2-0 win over France

The 2010 winners will now face either of England or Argentina in the 2026 finale at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Monday, July 20

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Spanish captain Rodri celebrating his side's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France. (Credits: Special arrangement)

Who would have thought that an attack heavy side like France would succumb and look lifeless in front of a disciplined and rock solid Spanish side in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final? Not many, but Spain proved every prediction wrong with a dominating and nearly one-sided 2-0 win over the last edition’s runners-up to reach World Cup final after 16 years.

Absolute joy erupted in the Spanish dugout as the referee blew the full-time whistle, confirming Spain’s spot in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

While all of us were expecting a neck-to-neck battle, France chose to go into hiding as most of key players like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele failed to have any influence in the game.

Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were indeed crucial but if it weren’t for Spain’s flawless midfield performance, then they would not have walked out with bright smiles from the Dallas Stadium.

Also Read: France 0-2 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final Highlights: Goals from Oyarzabal and Porro send La Roja through to final after 16 years

The 2010 winners will now face either of England or Argentina in the 2026 finale at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Monday, July 20.

How Spain orchestrated the victory?

Spain asserted their dominance right from the opening whistle as they suffocated France with their trademark high-press and proactive possession based style. La Roja made several entries inside the French box and the territorial pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal drew a clumsy foul from Lucas Digne inside the box.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to the spot and coolly slotted the penalty past Mike Maignan to put Spain ahead.

France remained unlucky with William Saliba’s injury

France’s uphill battle became significantly steeper just 8 minutes later when centre-back William Saliba suffered a back injury. It was a massive blow to their defensive stability as Saliba was forced off in the half-hour mark with Maxence Lacroix replacing him.

The Arsenal defender’s departure severely disrupted the French backline, leaving them disorganized and they evidently struggled to contain Spain’s fluid movement for the remainder of the match.

The 2nd half belonged entirely to Spain, who put on a flawless display across every department. The final nail in the coffin was put in the 58th minute when fullback Pedro Porro doubled their lead with a smart finish into the back of the net after a brilliant one-two with Dani Olmo inside the box. That effectively ruled France out of the contest.

Pedro Porro goal in France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semifinal game

pic.twitter.com/SawI4pyiWs — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 14, 2026

Spain’s discipline reflected clearly in the final match statistics as they finished with 58% possession but most importantly, they restricted France to just 2 shots on target all game. Les Blues’ lethal forward line looked completely isolated, failing to create a single big chance and having an expected goal rate of just 0.30. In contrast, the reining European champions had an xG of 1.63.

Much of the credit for Spain’s control goes to captain Rodri, who delivered a midfield masterclass. He was the anchor for La Roja, registering 82 touches and dictating the tempo with 59 accurate passes at a success rate of 87% . Moreover, he recorded an unbelievable aerial success rate of 100%, the most by any player in the game.

The Spaniards will now recover and have their eyes on the 2nd semi-final between Argentina vs England tomorrow.