Franz Beckenbauer, Legendary Germany Footballer And Coach, Dies At 78 After Prolonged Illness

Franz Beckenbauer led West Germany to FIFA World Cup title in 1974. He also coached the national team to 1990 World Cup trophy beating Argentina in the final.

Franz Beckenbauer won the FIFA World Cup as a player in 1974.

Munich: Legendary Germany footballer and coach Franz Beckenbauer, who helped his country win the World Cup both as a player and a manager, has died on Monday at the age of 78, news agency dpa reported. Beckenbauer is one of the three men on earth after Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps to have won the World Cup both as a player and coach.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,” the family said in a statement to dpa, the German news agency.

“We ask that we be allowed grieve in peace and spared any questions.” The statement did not provide a cause of death. As a player and coach, Beckenbauer did more than most to shape German soccer. He captained West Germany to the World Cup title in 1974. He also coached the national side that won the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina.

In recent years the former Bayern Munich great struggled with health problems. Besides World Cup, Beckenbauer had also won Euro Championship in 1972 and represented his country in 103 times. For Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer won three European Cups from 1974 to 76. He also won four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and played 582 times.

He had also served as a Bayern Munich manager to Bundesliga title in 1994 and led them to UEFA Cup glory two years later. As far as personal records are concerned, Beckenbauer won two Ballon d’Or awards in 1972 and 1976.

Legendary England footballer Gary Linekar also expressed his condolences. “Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP,” Linekar posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Lothar Matthaus, who has captained Germany during their 1990 FIFA World Cup triumph, was shocked to hear Beckenbauer’s death. “The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn’t feeling well. His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole,” Matthaus was quoted as saying to Bild.

“He was one of the greatest as a player and coach, but also off the field. Franz was an outstanding personality not only in football, and he enjoyed worldwide recognition. Everyone who knew him knows what a great and generous person Franz was. A good friend left us. I will miss him – we will all miss him.”

