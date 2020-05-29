Dream11 Team Prediction

FRB vs LEV Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Football Match at Schwarzwald-Stadion 00:00 AM IST May 29 Friday:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

When: May 29, 00:00 AM IST

Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion

Dream11 Team

Schwolow, Bender, Tapsoba, Daley, Gunter, Diaby, Amiri, Grifo, Kai, Alario, Petersen

Likely Playing XI

SC Freiburg: Alexander Schwolow, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Manuel Gulde, Nicolas Hofler, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell, Karim Bellarabi, Moussa Diaby, Kai Havertz

SQUADS

SC Freiburg: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

