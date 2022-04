FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series

TOSS – The ECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series toss between Friendship CC and Punjab CC will take place at 04:30 PM (IST).

Time – 5:00PM

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

FRD vs PNJ My Dream11 Team

Mizu Rahman (VC), Imtiaz Rana (C), Sajjad Hossin, Md Nazrul Islam, Imran Rao, Abdul Qazi, Parveen Singh, Arslan Ahmad, Mohammad Alamin, Mohammad Asad, Umar Muhammad

FRD vs PNJ Probable XI

Friendship CC: PrNazmul Hasan, Mizu Rahman (wk), Imtiaz Rana (c), Sajjad Hossin, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Musa, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Alamin, Mohammad Asad.

Punjab CC: Imran Rao, Abdul Qazi, Parveen Singh, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Naseem, Ahsan Raza, Syed Ali Naqi, Rana Sarwar, Umar Muhammad, Amit Datta, Muzamal Abbas.

FRD vs PNJ Squads

Friendship CC: Mohammad Alamin, Enamul Shamim, Naim Rahman, Mizu Rahman, Ashikur Rahman, Sayful Huda, Akas Khan, Imtiaz Rana, Mohammed Jayed Alam, Sabbir Ahmed, Md Abdul Motin, Imtiaz Hussain, Sabbir Hussain, Md Zakir Hussain, Ashraful Rupu, Saddam Hossain, Mohammad Asad, Md Abu Sayed.

Punjab CC: Umar Muhammad, Usama Ali, Arslan Ahmad, , Ali Raza, Jabran Gulzar, Abdul Qazi, Muzamal Abbas, Sadam Hussain, Qaisar Ilyas, Umair Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Bilal Nasir, Abu Sufyan, Syed Ali Naqi, Mehtab Qayyum, Bilal Naseem, Imran Rao, Shafaqat Ali, Ahsan Raza, Rana Sarwar, Amit Datta.