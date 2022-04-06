FRD vs WLP Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction, CECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria at 05:00 PM IST April 6, Wednesday:

Here is the CECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction, FRD vs WLP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FRD vs WLP Playing 11s Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – CECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series.

TOSS – The CECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series toss between Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time – 5:00PM

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

FRD vs WLP My Dream11 Team

A Naseem, M Singh, A Andani, M Zakir(C), I Rana, M Asad-I, D Patel(VC), M Jayed Alam, M Patel, P Patel, N Rahman

FRD vs WLP Probable XI

Friendship CC: Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Nazrul Islam, Mizu Rahman (wk), Sayful Huda, Nazmul Hasan, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Musa, Sajjad Hossin, Mohammad Alamin.

Wild Panthers: Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Shayaddur Rahman, Manjeet Singh, Sarath Sasi, Akshar Patel, Sarvesh Kumar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Omar Faruk, Anupkumar Shrivastav.